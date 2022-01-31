Elizabeth Felter

New Bavaria — Elizabeth H. "Betty" Felter, 100, of New Bavaria, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 18, 1921, in Miller City to the late Martin and Ruth (Noirot) Walker. On July 8, 1940, she married James F. Felter and he died on July 16, 1991.
Survivors include three children, Sue Ann (Ernie) Tobias of Camden, Michigan, Frank M. Felter III of Holgate, and Elizabeth (John) Chick of New Bavaria; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Warnimont of Leipsic.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carol Felter; a great-grandson, Cory Brown; a sister, Jane (Bill) Kruse; two brothers, Jim (Edna) Walker and Tom (Ethel) Walker; and a brother-in-law, Ken Warnimont.
Betty was a homemaker and loved cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed outdoor activities such as gardening, yard work, farming and mowing. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria and its Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, and Saturday one hour prior to mass at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa. A rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Memorial donations may be made a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
