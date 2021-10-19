CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Elizabeth Caroline Coressel DeVita, 93, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her home with her family.
She was born on March 3, 1928 in Defiance, Ohio, to Raymond C. and Mary E. Coressel. She married the love of her life, James G. DeVita, on September 29, 1956.
She graduated from St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in 1949. She worked as an R.N. for 44 years, beginning at St. Vincent’s Hospital and continuing to Oaks Convalescent Home in Lima, Ohio. She retired after 20 years of service with St. Rita’s Hospital NICU in Lima, Ohio, to care for her husband.
Mr. and Mrs. DeVita helped run the St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Charity in Lima for many years.
Mrs. DeVita is preceded in death by her parents and husband; son, Gerald DeVita; and brothers, Albert Coressel and Ralph Coressel. She is survived by her children, Margaret Pfuhl (Aaron) of Cape Coral, with whom she lived for the last 6 years, Anthony DeVita (Kris) of Spencerville, Ohio, Christine DeVita of Ft. Myers, Florida, Emily DeVita of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Therese Metzger (Tom) of Toledo, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Cape Coral, Florida, at a later date. Please make memorial contributions in Mrs. DeVita’s name to your local St. Vincent de Paul charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com for the DeVita family.
