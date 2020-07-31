DUPONT — Elizabeth Collins, 91, Dupont, passed away at 11:26 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born August 8, 1928, in Bigstone Gap, Va., to the late Sam and Ida (Williams) Willis. On August 13, 1946, she married John Collins, who preceded her in death on November 13, 2001.
She is survived by two children, Samuel L. Collins and Brenda K. (Darrell) Brooks, both of Dupont; a daughter-in-law, Pansey Collins of Columbus; 19 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great grandchildren; five great-great-great grandchildren; a brother, Randy (Patsy) Baker of Alabama; and a sister, Helen (John) Horten of Georgia.
She also was preceded in death by two sons, James E. and Mike Collins; two daughters, Essie J. Miller and Helen Collins; a grandson; great-granddaughter; and two great-great-great-grandsons.
Elizabeth formerly worked at Paradise Oaks Nursing Home, Cloverdale, as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church in Defiance.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, Defiance, with Brother Perry Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required, visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, Defiance. Condolences can be expressed at heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
