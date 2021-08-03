Elizabeth Brown

DEFIANCE — Elizabeth (Beth) Jane Brown was called home to the Lord on Thursday July 29, 2021.
Born November 6, 1936, to Roger Elshoff and Mary Jane Elshoff in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Charles G. Brown February 6, 1936, and they had 4 children. She was a very caring and giving person to anyone she met.
She enjoyed spending time at the lake house in Michigan with her family surrounding her with love. She was totally dedicated to her family in all aspects of their lives.
Beth was a dedicated teacher and principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School. She worked and retired from the school after touching the lives of many students. She loved each child who attended the school and was very proud of the Catholic education they each received. After retirement she volunteered at the St. Mary’s Food Pantry where she continued to provide service to people in need.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her two sisters Judith and Gretchen, four children, Christine and her wife Sharon, Brian and his wife Debbie, Kevin and Jason and six grandchildren, Justin, Amy, Kyle, Chelsea, Holly and Lexie and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life Funeral Mass will be Friday August 6 , 2021, at 11 a.m. to be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross School or St. Mary’s Food Pantry.
