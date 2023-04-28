Elizabeth Borstelman

NAPOLEON — Elizabeth Dora Borstelman, 94, of Napoleon, died Thursday night, April 27, 2023, at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing.
Liz was born January 21, 1929, to Henry J. and Erna (Wilkens) Koster in Wood County. In 1948, she married Victor E. Borstelman. She was a homemaker and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Liz was also an auxiliary member of the Napoleon VFW and American Legion.
Liz is survived by sons, Roger (Elaine), Napoleon, Michael (Sandi) , Napoleon, Rick, Tampa, Florida, Terry (Deb), Napoleon, Tom (Joan), Napoleon, Gary (Erin), Kansas City, Kansas, and Jerry (Carrie), Napoleon, her favorite daughter, Sue (Dave) Cooper, Napoleon, 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Vic on August 31, 2020, a grandson, Richard and siblings, Johanna Koster, Henry Koster Jr., Erika Fedderke, Madonna Tietje, Maria Lange and Freddy Koster.
Friends will be received in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. The celebration of Elizabeth's life will then be at noon with Revs. Logan Scheiwe and Pete Marcis officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon.
Contributions in memory of Liz can be made to the Henry County Senior Center or a charity of your choice. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Elizabeth's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
