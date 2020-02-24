DESHLER — Elizabeth “Betty” Eiseman, 70, Deshler, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at CHP Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Eiseman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-6:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
6:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Memorial Service begins.
Load entries