FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Elinor Rose Mast, 73, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Elinor Rose Mast, 73, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Hicksville, Ohio on April 10, 1949, to the late Eli E. and Mary (Biscotti) Mullett. She married Eli D. Mast on March 21, 1968, in Hartley, Delaware, and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2021.
Surviving are children, Mary (Jeffrey) Haines North East, Pennsylvania, Deborah (Melvin) Graber, Grabill, Indiana, Rosella (Melvin Jr.) Graber, Grabill, Indiana, Rosetta (James Jr.) Johnson, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Janet (Marlin) Graber, Spencerville, Indiana, Robert (Ruby) Mast, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Heidi Mast, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Angela Davis, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Krista (Chazz) Brown, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 39 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, siblings Joseph (Katie) Mullett, Hicksville, Ohio, Amanda (John) Coblentz, Hicksville, Ohio, Eli (Wilma) Mullett Jr., Greenville, Tennessee, Miriam Sampsell, Titusville, Pennsylvania, Lena (Urie) Miller, Guys Mills, Pennsylvania, Mary (Vernon) Miller, Seneca, South Carolina, Andy (Susan) Mullett, Hadley, Pennsylvania, and Rose (Wayne) Wagler, New Haven, Indiana, and sister-in-law, Rebecca Mullett, Gambier, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eli Mast Jr., granddaughter, Hope Haines, brother, David Mullett and a brother-in-law, Robert Sampsell.
She was a member of Central Ministries–Leo Campus, loved artwork, crocheting and crafts.
Calling will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at The Ekklesia in Harlan, 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan, Indiana. Celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. with pastors Luke Spaulding and Dan Bontrager officiating. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Indiana.
Any memorials given will go to the care of Heidi and David, in care of Deborah Graber.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
