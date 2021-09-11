Elinor Bauer

HICKSVILLE — A celebration of life will be held on September 18, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, for Elinor Bauer’s life. Fellowship and luncheon will be provided after the service. Wear something yellow if you want (her favorite color).

