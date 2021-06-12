TOLEDO — Elias Paniagua, Jr., 52, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Ridgewood Manor.
He was born on July 12, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Elias and Sally Paniagua. Elias was a graduate of Defiance High School. He worked various jobs over the years most recently in sales. Elias enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He will be dearly missed.
Elias is survived by his loving children, Caleb, Bella, and Silas Paniagua; siblings, Tillie Paniagua, Fidel (Mandi) Paniagua, Dave (Bonnie) Valenti and Pauline Cleveland; former wife, Cassandra Seimet; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tony Garcia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to support his children’s education, c/o Cassandra Seimet.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.