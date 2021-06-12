Paniagua, Elias

Paniagua

TOLEDO — Elias Paniagua, Jr., 52, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Ridgewood Manor.

He was born on July 12, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Elias and Sally Paniagua. Elias was a graduate of Defiance High School. He worked various jobs over the years most recently in sales. Elias enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He will be dearly missed.

Elias is survived by his loving children, Caleb, Bella, and Silas Paniagua; siblings, Tillie Paniagua, Fidel (Mandi) Paniagua, Dave (Bonnie) Valenti and Pauline Cleveland; former wife, Cassandra Seimet; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tony Garcia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to support his children’s education, c/o Cassandra Seimet.

