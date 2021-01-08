PAULDING — Eleanor E. Fellers, 88, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

She was born February 10, 1932, in Paulding County, daughter of the late Frank and Gail (Stouffer) Carnahan. On December 8, 1951, she married Donald J. Fellers, who preceded her in death on May 7, 2008.

She is survived by her children, Gail (Don) Stoller of Paulding, Dave (Jeanne) Fellers of Antwerp, and Melinda (Bill) LaVerse, Columbus; sister, Dorothy Lothamer, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Carnahan; and sisters, Ann Freshwater, Evelyn Andrews, Avilda Williams, Laura Marvin, Jesse Stauffer, Sara English and Elizabeth Goodenough.

Private family funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 11, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Merlyn Winters officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to First Christian Church or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Friends may leave condolences at www.denherderfh.com.

