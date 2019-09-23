NAPOLEON — Eldor Cordes, 87, Napoleon, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. At the time of his passing, he was at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Born on February 16, 1932, in Adams Township–Defiance County, Eldor was the son of the late Fred and Emilie (Hurst) Cordes. On November 7, 1954, he married Fern Moll at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Eldor was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, where he was a former deacon. Eldor was a member of Napoleon American Legion Post 300 and Napoleon VFW Post 8218, where he was serving as a trustee. He served in the United States Army in Korea from 1952-54.
Eldor was employed in the maintenance department of Campbell Soup Company for 36 years, retiring in 1993. He maintained his rental properties in Wauseon and Napoleon for over 50 years.
Eldor and his wife enjoyed dancing at the Bavarian Haus in Deshler and traveling to Florida and Europe. He liked entertaining friends and family at his cottage on Round Lake in Michigan. He also loved to watch his grandchildren’s sports activities.
He is survived by Fern, his loving wife of 64 years; and daughter, Deb (Marc) Jump; grandchildren, Emilie and AJ Jump of Sylvania, Ohio; a brother, Harold (Irene) Cordes; and sisters-in-law, Anita Cordes and Betty Steffel; along with many nieces and nephews.
Eldor was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Laura Meyer, Minnie Meineke and Tillie Hoffman; and brothers, Edwin and Alfred Cordes; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Napoleon Township at Q-1 and Road 17. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Napoleon joint veteran posts. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, from 2-8 p.m. at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Napoleon Township Memorial Fund or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
