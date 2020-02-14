Eldonna M. Kime, 82, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born January 22, 1938, to Eldon and Lavern (Hein) Luger in Minneapolis, Minn. In 1962, she married Richard Kime, who preceded her in death in 2006.
Eldonna was a member of the Defiance Art Club. Her many hobbies included painting, gardening, bird watching, nature and being outdoors. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, and having coffee with her friends.
Eldonna is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Dave) Fedderke of Defiance; her son, Richard Kime of Daytona Beach, Fla.; her granddaughter, Bailey; and her sister, Vernie (Doug) McIntyre of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Kime.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
