Elaine Mansfield

Napoleon — Elaine F. Mansfield, 58, of Napoleon, formerly of Ottawa, died at 11:08 a.m. on October 6, 2021, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on November 21, 1962, in Lima, to Glen and Mildred (Stanton) Combs. Her father precedes her in death and her mother survives in Ottawa. On July 7, 2012, she married Vincent Mansfield, he survives in Napoleon.
She is also survived by four children: Andrew (Tonya) Schnipke of Columbus Grove, Dana Frazier of Ottoville, Nicholas Schnipke of Defiance, and Alyssa (Thomas) Johnson of Finksburg, Massachussetts; three step-children: Sabryna Mansfield of Louisiana, Dominick Mansfield and Emmaleigh Mansfield, both of Defiance; nine grandchildren: Logan Schnipke, Haley Frazier, Mackenzie Frazier, Caidynce Schnipke, Emily Frazier, Kendall Schnipke, Kristen Schnipke, Tommy Johnson III and Christine Franks; two sisters, Elizabeth (James) Higley of Leipsic, Glenda Marciano of Auburndale, Florida, and a brother, Richard (Brenda) Combs of Osseo, Michigan.
Elaine worked for Passionate Care Home Health. She grew up on a farm and enjoyed playing in the woods and swimming. Elaine was a graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. She loved taking pictures. Elaine's passion in life was her children and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with Pastor Ken Pollitz officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
