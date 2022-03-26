Eileen Thomas

PAULDING — Ruby Eileen Elston Thomas was born to Ray and Rosella (Harpster) Elston on April 18, 1931. Eileen was the fourth born of eight children. On May 27, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Noel E. “Bud” Thomas who preceded her in death on April 18, 2013. Eileen joined Bud in glory on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Gardens of Paulding.
Eileen graduated with honors from Grover Hill Local Schools in 1949. While in school she was active in band, choir, cheerleading, yearbook staff and class plays. After getting married and having her family, she attended Bluffton College and Bowling Green State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught school at Paulding Exempted Village Schools and then at Grover Hill/Wayne Trace Elementary School. She retired in 1989 having taught for 27 years.
While raising their two daughters, Eileen and Bud enjoyed traveling. During their retirement years they spent several winters in Florida before moving into assisted living at The Gardens of Paulding in 2012. While living on the farm, Eileen busied herself with gardening, sewing, crocheting, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. Through her adult life, she was active in Middle Creek United Methodist Church and also in the Latta-Wa Ladies extension club. Eileen and Bud spent a lot of time with their six grandchildren, taking them camping and attending their school activities. After retiring, they also enjoyed playing cards with some of their closest friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Nola (Gary) Ginter and Ruby (Donald) Crossland, six grandchildren, Bethany (Matthew) Saris, Benjamin (Laura) Ginter, Brittany (Matthew) Gurtzweiler, Maely (Garrett) Alexander, Martin (Shannon) Crossland and Jace Crossland, 11 great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jillian, Allison and Mackenzie Saris, Samuel Ginter, Kaitlyn and Kyle Gurzweiler, Nicholas and Samantha Alexander, Carter and Logan Crossland. Also surviving are two sisters, Lois Kohn and Rosalie (Roger) McClure, and two brothers, Don (Dessie) Elston and Gerry (Cathy) Elston and many nephews and nieces.
Greeting her in her new heavenly home along with husband, Bud, are her parents, brothers, Lloyd and Randy Elston and sister, Colleen (Elston) Cook, in-laws, John and Peggy (Thomas) Bidlack, Orpha (Corkwell) Elston, Kenneth Kohn Jr., Carl Cook and Barb (Stahl) Elston.
A funeral service for Eileen will be held at Middle Creek United Methodist Church, Grover Hill, on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary N. Ginter officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Middle Creek Cemetery.
Family and friends may show their respect at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2-8 p.m., and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, Ohio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.