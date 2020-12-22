Eileen Rice

ANTWERP — Eileen E. Rice, 93, Antwerp, went home Monday, December 21, 2020, welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She passed at Community Memorial Hospital.
Eileen was born October 30, 1927, in Medaryville, Indiana, the daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Lemke) Shedrow. On April 6, 1947, she married Robert B. Rice, who preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Nancilynn Coil. She worked at Sears until retirement. She and Robert “Bob” loved to travel and made many, many friends throughout their adventures. She loved life and always had a smile for everyone.
She will be sadly missed by her brother, Robert Shedrow of Ober, Indiana, and her children, Kathy E. Payton of Antwerp and William N. Rice (Raycene) of Rutledge, Tennessee. Eileen had eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Antwerp, Ohio, and Antwerp VFW. She loved playing cards with her friends, spending time with her family and traveling.
She will be laid to rest privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks if you wish to make a donation to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry at 103 N. Main St. Paulding, Ohio; or Antwerp Library at 205 Madison Street, Antwerp, Ohio. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.