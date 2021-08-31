Eileen Bostelman

Holgate — Eileen Mae Bostelman, 93, of Holgate, Ohio died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Vancrest Nursing Home.
She was born April 2, 1928, at home in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Milford and Carrie (Schlosser) Bickford. On December 2, 1949, she married Fred "Fritz" Bostelman in Bowling Green, Ohio, at the Orchard House. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Eileen is survived by grandsons, Jason (Sandy) Bostelman of Napoleon and Seth (Amber Klippel) Bostelman of Marietta, Georgia; great-grandson, Alan Bostelman; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Bostelman. She was preceded in death by a son, Jay Bostelman, two infant sons; and siblings, Ella (Arthur) Gilliland and Bernita (Richard) Yarnell.
Eileen had worked for Chief Supermarket in Napoleon for many years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate, and the Women of ELCA. She was also a member of the Holgate American Legion Auxiliary and served on its council. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, traveling, quilting, church activities and various types of volunteer work.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 2 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate, Ohio. Due to singing and size of the facilities, masks are required at the church, but optional at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
