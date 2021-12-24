DEFIANCE — Edwin Paul Ritz, 67, of Defiance, originally of Chicago, Illinois, died on December 17, 2021.
He was born in Chicago on May 3, 1953, and is survived by two brothers, Scott Ritz and his family, Wisconsin, and Terry Ritz and his family, Illinois, as well as his significant other, Krystyna Kawabata, Defiance.
Edwin was like a father to many people seeking to gain sobriety. He also served with the Chicago Fire Department as a fireman, paramedic and frogman. At one point, he also taught paramedics in Madison, Wisconsin.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for January 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m., visitation from 3-8 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus, 111 Elliot Road, Defiance, Ohio. Snacks and drinks will be served.
