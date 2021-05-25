Defiance — Edward W. Gebhart, 89, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.

He was born on July 26, 1931, to Delbert and Emma (Bostelman) Gebhart in Hamler, Ohio. On September 1, 1949, he married Alice (Baringer) Gebhart, who survives.

Edward is also survived by his daughters Cathy Eblin and Sheri (Scott Sanders) Brown, both of Defiance; his sons Steven (Pamela) Gebhart of Defiance, and Alan Gebhart of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, including Kira Cluckey, Riley Robertson, Jackson Roose and Reagan Roose, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jan Gebhart, brothers Harley Gebhart and Lloyd Gebhart, sisters Lyvania Rohrbaugh, Martha Max, Dortha Collins and Margaret Boyd.

A private graveside service was held at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

