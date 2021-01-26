Antwerp — Edward Schuchart, 84, Antwerp, passed away at home on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Ed was born in Butler, Indiana, on November 9, 1936, a son of the late Mary (Isenbarger) and Jerome Schuchart.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1954-57. He eventually retired from Johns Manville.
Ed will be sadly missed by his daughters, Penny Gunnells, Linda (Russell) Romero and Pam Sinnes; sister, Violet Lewis; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way!
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Carroll (Likes), to whom he was married Sept. 20, 1959; and his brother, Norman.
Viewing is Sunday, January, 24, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp. The service is Monday, January, 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp.
Due to state mandate, guests must wear nose and mouth covering masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in his viewing and funeral service.
He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery, with military honors.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
