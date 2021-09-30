Edward Potter

Defiance — Edward K. Potter, 82, of Defiance, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
He was born in Fremont, Ohio, on July 24, 1939, the son of the late Clyde and Ursula (Ziebold) Potter. Ed was an active member of St. John Catholic Church, where he and his loving, late wife, Sandra S. (Damschroder) participated as members of the RCIA throughout the years and provided service and fellowship in many other ways among the church community.
A 1957 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Sandy, on June 3, 1961, and they eventually settled in the Defiance area where he provided 36 years of service at General Motors, retiring in 2002. Ed served in the United States Army Reserve, was a 1971 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a B.S. in Business Administration, and was an active leader in the local Boy Scouts of America club.
Surviving are four sons, Brian Potter of Defiance, Matthew (Melanie) Potter of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dan (Deb) Potter of Defiance, and Shane (Shelby) Potter of Waxhaw, North Carolina; a daughter, Ann (Bob) Fishpaw of Defiance; a brother, Mike (Deb) Potter of Fremont; a sister, Sue Ernst of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren, Dayna (Devan) Tilly, Dylan Potter, Finley and Aubrey Potter, and Brady, Lucas, and Karlee Fishpaw. These children and grandchildren of Ed's gave him great joy and pride and he was their biggest fan, on and off the field.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Potter, and two sisters, Jean Bertsch and Mollie Lucas.
Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, at 11 a.m., Monday, October 4, with Father Dave Cirata officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the CPC Women's Health Resource Center or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Schafferfh.com.
