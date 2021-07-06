Edward Pilger

Hamler — Edward C. Pilger, age 76, of Hamler, received his heavenly wings on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Ed was born October 20, 1944, in Syracuse, New York, to Edgar A. and Mary H. (Jurecki) Pilger. Ed graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Syracuse, New York. He unselfishly served our great country from 1962-68 with the United States Navy. He married Martha Wilhelm on August 12, 1972. In the early days, Ed was a ball boy for the Syracuse Nationals. Ed enjoyed tap dance and spending time with his buddies. When the grapes were ripe, he enjoyed picking them in the Wilhelm orchard with his family. When he wasn't traveling, Ed enjoyed watching movies and listening to 92.1 CRUZ IN, out of New Jersey. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0888, was an avid reader. He enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners, especially spaghetti & meatballs, cheeseburgers and his famous chicken after which we would pray the rosary as a family. He enjoyed watching NASCAR while #3, The Intimidator, was still with us and clipping coupons and sharing them with friends and family.
Ed leaves behind his loving children: Rebecca (Craig Brewer)Pilger, Elizabeth Pilger (Dallas Scott fiancé), Robert (Erin Brown fiancée) Pilger, Bernadette (Jordan) Wise, Martha Rose (Chad) Kieffer, William (Jenny) Pilger, Veronica (Jacob) Edens , and Sarah Pilger. The true joys of his life were the 14 grandchildren. Meeting him at heaven's gate was his beloved wife, Martha and parents, with open arms for the biggest hug he could possibly give.
Friends will be received into St. Paul's Catholic Church, Hamler, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans, Cherry Street Mission or the Special Olympics. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate. Online condolences can be made by visiting ZachrichFuneralHome.com.
