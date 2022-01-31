Edward Osborn

Defiance — Edward C. Osborn, age 82, of Defiance, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his home, with his family by his side on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
He was born on May 1, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late to Richard and Helen (Sullivan) Osborn. On August 23, 1959, he married Pat (Ripke) Osborn who survives. Ed worked at the family service station in Defiance until 1965, then he went to work for Maumee Valley Vending in Defiance as a route man, retiring in 2001 as maintenance supervisor.
Ed was a life member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He loved going to the lake for 28 wonderful years with his wife Pat, fishing, boat rides and campfires with family and friends. He also loved his rabbit hunting, deer hunting, trips to Las Vegas and going to casinos.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pat (Ripke) Osborn of Defiance, his daughter, Tammy Saylor of Defiance, granddaughter, Ashley Newman (Gary Schlatter) of Defiance, grandson, Josh (Abby) Imber of Stryker, Ohio, three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Newman, Nora Newman and Brielle Imber, step-great-granddaughter, Kiara Pruett, and nephew, Todd Osborn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Osborn, son-in-law, Gary Saylor, and two nephews, Craig and Shawn Osborn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Brobston officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home and our lounge area will remain closed. Funeral services will be livestreamed on St. Paul Lutheran Church of Defiance Facebook page.
Burial will follow the service at Brunersburg Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Ashley Newman, Josh Newman, Abby Imber, Gary Schlatter, Jim Ankney and Jim Harris. Honorary pallbearers are: Leo Florence, Ned Fedderke, Terry Harris, Jeff Ankney and Kevin Florence.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Caring Hospice, Fort Defiance Humane Society, American Diabetes Association, or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
