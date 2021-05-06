Defiance — Edward O. Bowser Jr., 90, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at VA Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.
He was born on May 9, 1930, to the late Lucille and Edward Bowser Sr. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In 1948, he married E. Patricia Wyans, who preceded him in death. On April 27, 1992, he married Thelma (Smith-Ballreich) Bowser, who preceded him in death on June 1, 2016. Edward proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Edward was a member of Defiance American Legion Post 117 and Defiance Elks Lodge 147, and was a Past Master of Due Guard Lodge in Larwill, Indiana. He was a Scout Master at Forest Park Methodist Church in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Edward worked for Dana Corporation in Ft. Wayne, Indiana for over 35 years until his retirement in 1992. After retirement he worked part-time at Indiana Auto Auction.
Edward is survived by his beloved daughter, Charity Wilson, four step-daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Bowser and Amy Louann Bowser, his son, Edward Bowser III, and his sisters, Mary Wilkinson and Sharon Heller.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-Noon on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. A Memorial Service will follow at Noon at the church, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at the Lindenwood Cemetery in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials are suggested to Special Olympics, or Boy's Town. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
