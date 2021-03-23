Cecil — Edward J. Luderman, 89, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHP Hospice, Defiance.
He was born November 4, 1931, in Emerald Township, Paulding County, Ohio, son of the late Alice (Manley) and Edward Luderman Sr. On February 10, 1961, he married Reba Jean Paxton who preceded him in death on December 15, 2016. He was a lifelong farmer.
Ed is survived by his sons, William (Jane) Weippert, Rick (Pamela) Weippert and Randy (Michelle) Luderman, all of Cecil; grandchildren: Angie (Abe) Wyse, Laura (Matt) Lintz, Nicole Weirauch, John (Jana) Weippert, Jacob Luderman, and Courtney Luderman; great-grandchildren: Mila, Silas, Liam, Stella, Mason, Brayden, John Jr., Mady, Allie, Taylor, Rachel, Emma and Julianne.
He is also preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Luderman.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday, March 29, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Cooper Cemetery, Paulding. COVID-19 precautions are asked to be followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to CHP Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
