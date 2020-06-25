VAN WERT — Edward L. Keber, 89, rural Van Wert, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Vancrest of Van Wert.
He was born June 5, 1931, in Spalding, Nebraska, the son of Jacob Henry and Margaret Irene (Patterson) Keber. On September 10, 1955, he married the former Patricia Yvonne Krugh, who also preceded him in death on May 2, 2008.
Family survivors include his five children, Mark E. (Deborah) Keber of Ohio City, Daniel L. (Vicki) Keber of Ohio City, Beth E. (John) Gamble of Van Wert, Mary K. (David) Allmandinger of Ohio City, and Ronald P. (Tracy) Keber of Ohio City; 13 grandchildren, Anne (Mike) Myers, Bret (Trinda) Keber, Corey (Taylor) Keber, Brooke Keber, Nick Keber, Ryan Keber, Phil Gamble, Marie Gamble, Molly Gamble, Matt (Jaci) Allmandinger, Maggie (Kameron) Roehm, Scott Keber and Kyle Keber; five great-grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Myers, Jacob and Parker Keber and Allie Allmandinger; a brother-in-law, Ned Krugh of Ohio City; and two sisters-in-law, Iris Krugh of Brighton, Michigan, and Helen Webb of Defiance.
Besides wife and parents, Ed was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Marie Keber; and two brothers, Donald William Keber and James H. Keber.
Ed was a 1948 graduate of North Richland Adams High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-53. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where he had served on the building and maintenance committee and other positions. He was on the Ohio City-Liberty School Board from 1974-87 and served on other boards including the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Mercer Landmark and Farm Focus. Ed enjoyed watching the grandkids' sports and his trips with Pat to Branson.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, with Father Charles Obinwa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 348 of Ohio City. There will be calling hours 3-8 p.m. Friday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Because of the COVID-19 concerns, the family encourages all to exercise good judgement concerning their presence at calling hours and the funeral mass.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or the Van Wert County Junior Fair Board. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.
