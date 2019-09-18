Edward Froelich Jr.

Edward J. Froelich Jr., 83, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in his home with his family by his side.
Ed was born January 14, 1936, the son of the late Edward J. Sr. and Agnes T. (Berryman) Froelich. He was a 1954 graduate of Defiance High School. Ed married Sonja F. “Toni” Smith on June 4, 1955, in Angola, Indiana. He worked as an automobile technician/transmission expert for Bolley Motor Sales for 50 years. Ed and his wife, Toni, built their home in 1961 on the Auglaize River. He enjoyed keeping busy and working around his property by the river. He could be found fishing, cutting wood, or spending time working on cars. Ed cherished his time spent with his wife and children.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Toni Froelich of Defiance, Ohio; two sons, Jeff (Tiffanie) Froelich of New Bavaria, Ohio, and Dennis (Carol) Froelich of Sturgis, Michigan; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Dina Gallant of Defiance, Ohio; a brother, Leon (Barb) Froelich of Ney, Ohio; and all of his adopted children, and you all know who you are.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas A. Froelich; an infant daughter, Sandra K. Froelich; a grandson, J.J. Froelich II; two sisters, Charlene Donley and Bonnie Hasselswerth; and two brothers, Gene Froelich and Gerald Froelich.
To honor Ed’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Ed to make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Community Health Professionals Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
