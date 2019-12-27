OAKWOOD — Edward W. Etter, 81, Oakwood, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born August 25, 1938, in Defiance, to the late Elias and Mary Evelyn (Caldwell) Etter. On October 4, 1958, he married Apache Specht, who survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are three children, Jill (Jeff) Erford, Kelly (Mel) Snyder and Len “Chip” Etter, all of Oakwood; seven grandchildren, Thor (Casey) Etter, Cody (Beth) Etter, Chase (Brittni) Burnett, Drew (Simone) Burnett, Alex Snyder, Eric (Tarah) Erford and Krysten (Nick) Todd; 13 great-grandchildren; Thor James, Audrey, and Coal Etter, Aaliyah and Ella McClain, Jakob Etter, Kiera Nicodemus, Evelynn, Connor, and Carson Erford, and Arya, Kairi, and Naia Burnett; and two sisters, Joyce (Denny) Stoller and Diana (Gary) Fogle.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan (Kerry) Llewellyn; a grandson, Wyatt Snyder; and great-grandchildren, Roland Etter and Sarah Burnett.
Edward grew up in the Henry/Paulding County area. He was a 1956 graduate of Auglaize Brown High School. He worked for Myers Concessions, and in 1956 he started a 40-year career working for SK Wayne retiring in 2000. Edward was an Oakwood fireman and one of the first EMTs in Oakwood.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Fire Department. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
