Payne — Edward Isaac Elston, age 88, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance.
Ed was born May 4, 1933, in Payne, son of the late Harvey and Leona (Stultz) Elston. On October 11, 1952, he married Mildred Slane, who survives. For 31 years, Ed worked for France Stone as an equipment operator. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Payne American Legion, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5087 in Antwerp, and the AMVETS Post 92 in Payne.
Ed is also survived by his children: John (Diana) Elston and Edwin Elston, both of Payne; two sisters, Shirley Kirkpatrick, Payne, and Pamela (John) Mattes, New Haven; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons, Ronald Sr. and Richard Sr.; sisters, Mabel, Linda, Jean and Wanita; brothers, Don and William; daughter-in-law, Olive; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Burial will be in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne, with military rites accorded by the Payne American Legion.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Ed's memory in care of Den Herder Funeral Home.
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.