MARSHALL, Mich.—Edward A. Westrick, 73, of Marshall died on Tuesday May 18, 2021 after being stricken suddenly at home.
Edward was born April 18, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to Francis and Magdalene (Krejcik) Westrick. He graduated from Fairview High School in Sherwood, Ohio. He started at Ohio State University, and in 1968 he volunteered for the United States Army serving in Vietnam, where he received three bronze battle stars. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Following his service in the Army, Edward graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology.
Edward had a passion for the arts and political activism. He enjoyed sharing his passion in the areas he lived in: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and El Paso. Edward was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Marshall Post 4073 and the Marshall Area Garden Club where he served as Environmental Chair. He was an avid environmentalist supporting activist organizations and conversation clubs. Edward enjoyed watching sports and was always cheering on the, LA Lakers, LA Dodgers, and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and challenging himself with jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his four siblings, JoAnne Barton, Karla (Mike) Love, Mark Westrick, and Jean Gully; and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Michael Westrick.
A private service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions are requested to the Marshall Area Garden Club Inc., PO Box 924 Marshall MI 49068 (https://www.marshallareagardenclub.org/donate.html). Memorials may be mailed to the Kempf Funeral Home, PO Box 519, Marshall MI 49068, for delivery to the charity. Leave a personal message for the family and sign the online guestbook at https://www.kempffuneralhome.com.
