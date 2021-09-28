Edna Homan

Napoleon — Edna Regina Homan, 91, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born in Deshler, Ohio, on May 21, 1930, to Frederick and Anna (Schultz) Panning. Edna married Donald Homan at St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, on October 23, 1949.
Edna was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where she served on the Mission Society, Sunday School teacher and altar guild. She also volunteered her time at the Henry County Hospital Auxiliary and at Sauder's Village quilt shop. Edna created beautiful quilts and her kitchen was always full of homemade noodles, cookies and other treats. She loved her candy, but her example and love for her family were her greatest gift and joy.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Robert) Loomer; son, Duane (Cindy) Homan; grandchildren, Andrew (Heather) Borsos, Christopher Homan, Nicholas Homan, and Bradley Homan; step-granddaughter, Jennifer (Jim) Socha and Julia (Jason) Porter; great-grandchildren, Kylie Johnson, Benjamin Borsos and Elizabeth Borsos; step-great granddaughter, Victoria Norland; and sister-in-law, Marie Panning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; an infant son; granddaughter-in-law, Hayley Robic-Homan; and siblings, Pauline (Carl) Behrman, Fred (Laura) Panning, Alvin (Delores) Panning, Herbert Panning, Martin (Mildred) Panning, Arthur (Mary Jane) Panning and an infant brother and sister.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
