Ney — Edmund R. Relyea, 75, of Ney, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
He was born July 13, 1945, in Ney, Ohio, the son of Isaac and Agusta (Lambert) Relyea. Edmund graduated from Fairview High School, and worked as a production worker at Bard Manufacturing and farmed in his spare time.
Surviving is his brother Melvin Relyea of Ney, Ohio; his sister Annabell Ledbetter of Defiance, Ohio; several nieces and nephew; and long-time companion, Joyce Thompson of Hicksville, Ohio. Edmund was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lola Marie Relyea; brother-in-law, Clyde Ledbetter; and sister-in-law, Judy Relyea.
At Edmund's request, there will be no visitation and funeral services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Edmund make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.