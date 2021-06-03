Ney — Edmund R. Relyea, 75, of Ney, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

He was born July 13, 1945, in Ney, Ohio, the son of Isaac and Agusta (Lambert) Relyea. Edmund graduated from Fairview High School, and worked as a production worker at Bard Manufacturing and farmed in his spare time.

Surviving is his brother Melvin Relyea of Ney, Ohio; his sister Annabell Ledbetter of Defiance, Ohio; several nieces and nephew; and long-time companion, Joyce Thompson of Hicksville, Ohio. Edmund was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lola Marie Relyea; brother-in-law, Clyde Ledbetter; and sister-in-law, Judy Relyea.

At Edmund's request, there will be no visitation and funeral services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Edmund make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

