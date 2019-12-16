Edmund "Jim" Peper Jr.

Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.