Edith Mulford

Defiance — Edith Ann Mulford, 83, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at GlennPark of Defiance.
She was born June 1, 1937, to the late Howard and Ethel (Lehmann) Dull in Kansas, Ohio. On July 6, 1958, she married Rev. Marvin Mulford, who preceded her in death on November 26, 2020.
Edith was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and active in the United Methodist Women. She worked as a registered nurse at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, until her retirement. She enjoyed being a pastor's wife, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was always her priority. Edith loved the theater, and enjoyed singing in the church choir, traveling, and doing crossword puzzles. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Edith is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (Mark) Williams of Greenwood, S.C., and Deborah (Jon) Kline of Melbourne, Fla.; and her sons, Michael (Penny) Mulford of Maumee, Ohio, and Philip (Paige) Mulford of Johns Creek, Ga. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Nicole, Erin, Andrew, Eric, David, Adam, Lydia, Amber, Hannah, Leah, Sydney, Alison, and Colin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Janet Carpenter; and two great-grandsons, Harper and Harrison Eaton.
Funeral services for Edith will be private at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff members at GlennPark and Elara Hospice for the wonderful care Edith received.
Memorials are suggested to The Arthritis National Research Foundation or National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
