Paulding — Edgar M. "Ed" Doster Jr., age 68, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his residence.
Ed was born on May 1, 1953, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Edgar "Red" and Irene "Pat" (Finnegan) Doster Sr. He spent his life as a laborer working in various manufacturing positions, but his favorite thing was spending his time hunting and fishing.
Ed is survived by his children, Kaleena (Max) Goetschius, Hicksville, Ohio and Toby Doster, Cloverdale, Ohio; grandchild, Lex Koerber; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ed is also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ellen (Scarbrough) Kiessling and two sons, Alex and Nathaniel Doster.
A gathering of friends and family will be 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
