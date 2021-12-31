ANTELOPE, Calif. — Eddie Lee Sanders, SMSgt, USAF, (Retired) January 11, 1945 — December 11, 2021.
Eddie recently lost his battle with lung cancer. Eddie joined the Air Force in 1965 and spent his career working in the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division, retiring from McClellan AFB in 1989. He was also stationed in Texas, England, Florida, Turkey and Michigan.
He leaves behind his wife, Karen, son, Shedrick, granddaughter, Salaydra, brothers, Nathaniel (Ella) and Charles (Jackie), plus several other relatives and friends.
Burial will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at a later date.
