Earl J. Krumel, 97, Defiance, passed away Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was born January 11, 1922, to Joseph and Margaret (Detwiler) Krumel in Defiance County. Earl was a 1940 graduate of Defiance High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army 99th Division during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. On May 17, 1948, he married Florene (Forney) Krumel, who preceded him in death on June 16, 2018. Earl was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and a lifetime member of VFW Post 3360. He worked as a sales representative for Dinner Bell Foods for more than 39 years until his retirement in 1986.
Earl is survived by his sons, John Krumel and Joseph (Glola) Krumel, all of Nashville, Tenn.; daughter, Charlene (Dr. Richard) Powers of Sebastopol, Calif. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Fred (Carmen) Krumel of Westerville, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florene Krumel; and brothers, Don, Paul and Ralph Krumel.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
