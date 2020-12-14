Dwight Huddle

NAPOLEON — Dwight C. Huddle, 94, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
He was born July 16, 1926, in the farm home in Harrison Township. He was the first born to the late Clarence and Frieda (Armbruster) Huddle. He was baptized by Rev. Lankenau on September 8, 1926, and then confirmed by Rev. Zschocke in 1940. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon, where he served the church through different boards and committees. On September 11, 1948, he married Hazel Leaders from Holgate. They spent 51 years together when she passed away in 1999.
For Dwight’s first year in school, he went and stayed with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Huddle and his aunt, Helen, who was still at home and teaching at the south side school in Napoleon. She would take him to school every day for that year and then after that year he returned home and went to Spangler School for three years. Starting with his fifth year of school they were all bused to Napoleon school where he graduated in 1944.
On December 7, 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater on two different ships. He was discharged August 1946 and returned to farming in 1947. Dwight was a full-time farmer, but he found time for many committees and boards. He belonged to the Harrison Township zoning board, was a 4-H advisor, Community Farmers Institute director of Grelton Farm Elevator, soil and water conservation board, trustee of Tri-County Rural Electric, board of directors for Henry County Bank and served on the board of directors for the Filling Home of Mercy.
He was also a lifetime member of the Henry County Historical Society, Post 8218 of the VFW and Post 300 of the American Legion where he was the most active and has continuous membership since 1948 and started serving on the Honor Guard for funerals at that time. He was proud and honored to do that for his fellow comrades, as long as he could. He was one of three who were sent to the World War II memorial dedication in Washington, D.C., by Post 300 and the Sons of the American Legion. When he was not serving on a committee, he and his wife loved to travel and later took his kids and grandkids on camping trips.
He is survived by his children, John (Darla) Huddle, both of Napoleon, and James Huddle in Denver; six grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Kress, Brenda (Todd) Kruse, John Jr. (Sara) Huddle, Joshua (Celeste) Kenning, Cassandra (Tim) Loughry, and Nicole Blake; son-in-law, Dave Kenning; 14 great-grandchildren, Ian, Nate, Trenton, Landen, Colton, Garrison, Lylah, Gwen, Kinley, Vy, Elizabeth, Jeremiah, Amelia, Shiloh and Jude; sister, Marilyn (Lawrence) Leaders; and brothers, Herb and Jay Huddle, all of Napoleon. In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; and daughter, Jane Kenning.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Interment will take place at Grelton Cemetery, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 300.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran School or the Filling Home of Mercy. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
