Dreva Klinger, 67, Defiance, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in her residence.
Dreva was born May 3, 1952, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of the late Robert Dean and Ruth A. (Lenington) Kugler. She was a 1970 graduate of Bryan High School and obtained an associate degree from Northwest Tech. Dreva worked as a receptionist at the Northwest Ohio ESC in Archbold for 25 years until her retirement in 2017. She was a member of Grace Community Church, Bryan. In her leisure time, Dreva enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, writing, learning about history and making jewelry.
Surviving are her two children, Robert Jason (Kari) Klinger of Defiance and Stephanie Klinger of Defiance; four grandchildren, Victoria Klinger of Defiance, Kaden Klinger of Defiance, Ethan Klinger of Defiance and Madison Faber of Defiance; two brothers, Dennis (Betty) Kugler of Laura, Ohio, and Rev. Dewey (Joette) Kugler of Waldo, Ohio; and a sister, Dinah (Raymond) Sams of Fouke, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Dreva Klinger will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, with Pastor Nate Petrosky officiating. Interment will follow in California Corners Cemetery near Montgomery, Michigan. Visitation for Dreva will be held Friday in the funeral home prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
The family asks those remembering Dreva to make memorial contributions to the family to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
