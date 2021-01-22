FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Tucker Lynn Self, 74, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, after a short illness in Fort Myers, Florida.
Tucker was born May 22, 1946, in Goshen, Indiana, the son of the late Robert J. and Mary Jane (Woods) Self. He was a 1964 graduate of Goshen High School and entered Ashland University, Ohio, the same year completing his undergraduate degree in special education in 1968. He pursued a master’s degree from The Ohio State University and a doctorate degree in educational administration from the University of Toledo. Tucker enjoyed working in education; but he was the happiest when he was in a classroom teaching administrators who wanted to become a school principal or superintendent.
Tucker is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Ruth; daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Esler, Cathy (Todd) Branch, Loy Koeller and Cheryl (Jamie) Koeller-Hopton; grandsons, Nicolas and Cooper Hopton, Dylan and Devon Branch and Jacob Esler; granddaughters, Katja Podulka, Alex and Kayla Branch; his special dog Lucy; brother, Phil (Diane) Self; brother-in-law, Glen (Jane) Schlosser; as well as nieces and nephews.
After retirement, Tucker and Ruth owned and operated a home health business, Self Support Personal Care, for 11 years. Longing for sunny skies all day with beautiful sunsets, warm, white sandy beaches and true retirement, they moved to Fort Myers, Fla., in 2017. Florida quickly became home. Even though Tucker was a die-hard Cleveland Indian Baseball fan, he fell in love with the Red Sox training camp facility at Jet Blue. He was lucky enough to conduct tours and drive fans on a golf cart.
A celebration of life (Tucker’s style is come casual and ready to have fun) is being planned for Ohio in a few weeks. Our hearts are broken! This wonderful man, husband, dad, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend, mentor and neighbor will be loved and remembered in many different ways forever. Rest in peace, Tucker.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
