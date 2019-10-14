Dr. Sherman J. Bowen Jr., 89, Defiance, passed away early Sunday morning, October 13, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born October 27, 1929, to Helen (Goldfuss) and Sherman J. Bowen Sr. in Bryan, Ohio. Sherman proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 during the Korean War. On December 18, 1954, he married Suzanne (Engers) Bowen, who preceded him in death on October 19, 2001.
Sherm was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and an usher and a member of pastoral council. He was also a member of VFW Post 3360, Elks Lodge 147, Masons, Defiance Rotary Club, Defiance Athletic Boosters, Ohio Chiropractic Association and International Chiropractic Association.
He was a 1949 graduate of Bryan High School. He earned his degree from Miami Oxford University in 1952, and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1959. Sherm was a chiropractor in Toledo, and the first chiropractor in Defiance at the Bowen Chiropractic Center. He practiced for over 50 years and was the longest practicing chiropractor in the state of Ohio. He worked at the Defiance Chiropractic Center in Defiance until his retirement in 2009. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the lake, and woodworking. Sherm will be sadly missed by his family and many colleagues and good friends.
Sherm is survived by his wife, Berta (Wilde) Bowen of Defiance; his three sons, Mike (Theresa) Bowen of Port Clinton, Ohio, Dave (Sue) Bowen of Fremont, Ind., and Dan (Sarah) Bowen of Defiance; and two daughters, Lindi (Curt "Dinger") McBride of Defiance, and Mari (Clif) King of Defiance. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Lois Rymers of Bryan, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Suzanne Bowen.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
