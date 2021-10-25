Dr. Paul Siler

Defiance — Dr. Paul R. Siler, age 67, of Defiance, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Paul was a well respected and highly regarded doctor of chiropractic care, practicing in Defiance for 45 years.
Paul was a member of the Defiance Aerie 372. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, as well as spending lots of time with his family. He was born on August 4, 1954, in Defiance, the only son of Paul A. and Norma J. (Miller) Siler. He married Betty L. Hancock on July 27, 1973, who survives.
Paul is also survived by his daughters, Amy Siler of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Michelle Siler (Travis Lewis) of Defiance, and his grandchildren:Caleb Marshall (Morgan Burke) of Toledo, Ohio, Ariel Bohn of Defiance, Andrea Marshall of Toledo, Ohio, Adriannia Lewis (Jared Raines) of Defiance, Kiera Bohn (Jacob Stiltner) and Danielle Lewis, both of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma "Jean" Siler.
There will be no public services. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
