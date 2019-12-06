SHERWOOD — Dr. Norman W. Thomas, 78, Sherwood, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
Dr. Thomas was a 1959 graduate of Culver (Indiana) High School. He attended Purdue University, where he obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture and his Ph.D. in agriculture, specializing in food science. He worked in the Wilson & Company Chicago Stockyards in the department of research and development. He then worked for Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance for 20 years, where he was vice president of technology and maintained four laboratories, provided quality control, research and new products, and ensured that products maintained governmental specifications. He was a member of the American Meat Institute (AMI), serving on the Scientific Committee, and the International Food Technologists (FIT). Dr. Thomas raised hogs, cattle and chickens on his farm for many years.
Dr. Norman W. Thomas was born October 22, 1941, in Fulton County, Indiana, the son of Norman Paul and Annabelle (Baker) Thomas. He married Carole L. Rawlins on January 19, 1964, in West Lafayette, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on September 21, 2019.
Survivors include one sister, Jane Ann (Terry) Shorter; one brother-in-law, Gary (Janet) Rawlins; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
At Dr. Thomas’ request, there will be no visitation or services. His arrangements were handled by Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.
Memorials contributions may be sent to the Dr. Norman W. Thomas and Carole L. Thomas Scholarship in Food Science or the Purdue Agricultural Development Office, Pfendler Hall, 715 West State Street, West Lafayette, Indiana 47907.
