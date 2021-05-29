Dr. Keith Colwell

HUDSON — Dr. Keith E. Colwell, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 25, 2021, after courageously battling ill health for three years.
Dr. Colwell was a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather; a unique man among men. He was a lover of God's glorious creation, a lifelong learner, and communicated the things he knew sagaciously. Dr. Colwell graduated from The Ohio State University in 1970 with an undergraduate degree and in 1975 with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
He loved serving the residents of the Hudson community and surrounding area by wisely and tenderly caring for his furry four-legged friends. He was a solo practitioner for forty years in the Historic District of Hudson. Following, he transitioned his practice over to Hudson Veterinary Hospital where he continued to practice another three years with Dr. Bob Roberts.
Dr. Colwell was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Clifford and Hazel (Williams) Colwell and also by his greatly loved father- and mother-in-law, Donald and Emily White. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Joyce, his deeply loved children, Kent, Kristin and son-in-law, Jeffrey Shupe, and his treasured grandchildren, namesake Colwell 'Cole', JJ, and Hope. He also leaves behind other loved family members, his sister, Barbara Ehrie, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karen and Larry Max, and his nieces and nephews. Also feeling the loss of his presence are his Ohio State namesakes; Woody, his 24/7 companion and TBDBITL 'Tibbie', his quirky Bluetick Coonhound. For any who wish to pay respects, a public service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021. Please check www.johnsonromito.com for details. Location of service dependent on weather. Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Colwell's name to The Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio.
