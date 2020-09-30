Dr. John A. Mitchell, 82, Defiance, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born May 7, 1938, to the late Eugene and Margurite (Barnett) Mitchell in Defiance, Ohio. On June 24, 1958, he married Vivian Ruth (Gallant) Mitchell, who preceded him in death on October 21, 2016.
John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, and sang in the church choir with his big booming bass voice for over 50 years. He was a member of Defiance Rotary, Defiance Chamber of Commerce, Elks Lodge 147 and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He sang with the Northwesternaires, and at the annual Messiah concert at The Defiance College. John worked for Mercy Defiance Clinic as a radiologist until his retirement at the age of 72. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a devout Christian and loved his church family. John was the nicest guy you would ever meet.
John will be sadly missed by his children, John G. (Kimberly) Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio, Deena Lynne (Philip) Karnes of Defiance, and Julianna R. Kunesh of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Eric (Kristin) Shannon, Jennifer Davis, Matthew (Rachel) Mitchell, Codi (Joe) Hildebrandt, Jessica (Dustin) Flowers, Phillip (Heather) Mitchell, Janelle (Rick) Duma, Benjamin (Lacey) Mitchell and Luke Mitchell; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ed (Linda) Mitchell of Yuma, Ariz.; his sister, Barbara McEwen of Palm Desert, Calif.; and brother-in-law, J. Edward Gallant of Seattle, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vivian Mitchell; his brother, Robert Mitchell; and his sister, Rita Baggan.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church, with Pastor Ann Wasson officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will be held for immediate family members at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.