SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Dr. Jeffrey L. Walters, 78, passed away on February 16, 2022 at NHC-Mauldin near Greenville, South Carolina.
Jeff was born in East Orange, New Jersey, the only child of William F. and Audrey C. Walters. He graduated from Red Bank High School, received both a B.S. and an M.S. from Rutgers University then earned a PH.D. in animal genetics from The Ohio State University. In 1975, he moved to Logan, Utah, as a post-doc in the Department of Dairy/Animal Science at Utah State University where he remained teaching animal breeding and genetics courses for over 30 years. He was active in the Logan Iris Society and Garden Club as well as scouting. Upon retiring, he moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina where he was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn T. Walters of Defiance, Ohio, and their son, John D. Walters of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that any memorials be directed to the Utah State University Library or your favorite local library.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
