Dr. James Raimonde

Defiance — James Thomas Raimonde, 87, Defiance, died peacefully on February 23, 2021. James Thomas, known as JT, was born in Yorkville, Ohio, to the late Raffaele S. and Anna Pulice Raimonde in 1933.
After graduating from The Ohio State University, Dr. Raimonde founded the Defiance Area Animal Hospital at 08757 North Ohio 66, Defiance, where he practiced for over 50 years.
Dr. Raimonde was a creative and hard-working man who took great pride in his service to the community. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, hunting, wood working, and custom rod threading. He attended St. John's Catholic Church, Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. Anthony Raimonde, Dr. Romeo Raimonde, Albert Paul Raimonde and Orlando Raimonde; and sisters, Adelyn Raimonde and Dolores Raimonde.
Surviving are his brother, Rudy Raimonde of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Yolanda Dolan of Indian Land, S.C.; his wife of 62 years, Loni Raimonde of Defiance, Ohio; sons Dr. A. Jay Raimonde (Julie) of Toledo, Ohio, Dr. James Allen Raimonde of Defiance, Ohio, Jon Raimonde (Beth) of Defiance, Ohio; and daughter, Lisa Resch (Billy) of Blacklick, Ohio; and grandchildren, Ryan Christopher, Joseph Michael, Joshua David, Jason Michael, Sarah Marie and Marisa Renee.
In these difficult times, JT chose not to have a public ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to celebrate JT's life by supporting their local food banks. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
