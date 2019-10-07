Dr. Donald Wade

Dr. Donald J. Wade, 98, Defiance, formerly of Hardinsburg, Ky., passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at GlennPark of Defiance.
He was born July 4, 1921, to Sherman and Mary (Rohlf) Wade in Defiance, Ohio. Donald graduated with his D.V.M. degree from The Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Army as a captain in the veterinary corps. Donald was a former owner of Defiance Animal Hospital and retired from Central Kentucky Stallion Station in Hardinsburg, Ky. On March 12, 1944, he married Hilda “Susie” Hartsook, who preceded him in death on January 24, 2018.
Donald was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church in Kentucky, Veterinary Medical Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, Jockey Club, American Quarter Horse Association and Christ Our Savior Church in Defiance, Ohio.
Donald is survived by his three loving children, Donald (Diana) Wade Jr. of Gilbert, Ariz., Barbara (David) Rodgers of Chalfont, Pa., and Deborah Wade of Greenville, N.C. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Sherman Wade and Eliza Wade, both of Tulsa, Okla.; and one great-grandchild, Callon Wade.
In addition to his parents and wife, Hilda, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor VanVlerah, Bonnie Bishop, Helen Straman, Esther Andrews and Hilda Swarze.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Defiance, with Pastor Lee Genter officiating. Burial was held at Riverside Cemetery, with military honors accorded by VFW 3360.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Our Savior Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
