PERRYSBURG — Douglas J. Stevens, 59, Perrysburg, died Sunday, September 22, 2019.
He was born February 14, 1960, in Defiance, the son of Robert A. and Jeanine H. (Peters) Stevens. He graduated from Ayersville High School in 1978 and attended Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan. On August 1, 2001, he married Kim Reckner, who survives.
He was a semi driver with USF Holland. He was a big fan of Ohio State football and the Cleveland Indians.
Also surviving are his children, Weston J. Stevens and Brandon J. Stevens, both of Defiance, Lindsay Bevard of Archbold, and Brittany Hamilton, White Lake, Michigan; grandchildren, Bryson Stevens, Kyersten Stevens, Raelynn Stevens, Ryll Bevard, Joyce Bevard and Brixton Hamilton; his mother, Jeanine Stevens; and his sister, Michele Stevens, Defiance.
Preceding him in death were his father, Robert Stevens; and a grandson, Haden Bevard.
Douglas will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. in Ayersville United Methodist Church with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. There will be no visitation.
Preferred memorials to Ayersville United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
