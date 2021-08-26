Douglas Hammon

DEFIANCE — Douglas Alan Hammon, 64, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
Born in Defiance, Ohio, he was the son of the late Delbert and Helen Hammon. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1975. He enjoyed going to the air show, collecting firearms, NASCAR and dogs. He will be remembered for his witty and sarcastic humor.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Danielle Hammon and Nicole Hvizdos. Grandchildren, Noah, Makenzie, Dellanie, Hunter, Kendell, Jillian, Andrew and Brandon. Great-grandson, Camden and his brother, Craig Hammon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Talon and Aaliyah.
Visitation and services will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 413 E. 2nd St. Defiance OH, 43512 at 11 a.m. on August 28, 2021.
