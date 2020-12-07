Douglas Evans

HICKSVILLE — Douglas L. Evans, 88, Hicksville, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at SKLD-Bryan Center.
Doug was born December 28, 1931, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Wanda (Warfield) Evans. Doug was a 1950 graduate of Hicksville High School. Doug served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, honorably discharged in 1954. He married Beverly M. “Bev” Kraly on June 29, 1955, in Auburn, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on March 28, 2004. Doug was a machinist for Dotco Tools in Hicksville. He was also a meat cutter for Kroger and the former Goldenetz Supermarket in Hicksville. Doug was involved in the Huber Theater restoration project and enjoyed his morning coffee with the Huber Coffee Group. Doug enjoyed golfing, his John Deere tractor and listening to country music. His true love was his family, spending time with them as they grew up.
Surviving are his daughter, Mary (John) Handy of Hicksville; two grandchildren, Philip (Ariana) Handy of Hicksville and Courtney Handy Sailer of Hicksville; six great-grandchildren, Vivian, Scarlett and Hugh Handy, Bevelyn, Dakota and Colten Sailer; three brothers, Dick (Diana) Evans of Hicksville, David (Virginia) Evans of Evans, Georgia, and Thomas Evans of Hicksville; and stepsister, Eloise Weeks, Augusta, Ga. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bev; three sisters, Louise Werner, Hope Osborne and Sally Nash; three brothers, Vincent, Robert and Bill Evans; and stepbrother Louis Evans.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation with limited capacity inside the funeral home will be held in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Private services will be held for the immediate family with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by the Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice, Fort Defiance Humane Society or the Huber Theater restoration project.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
